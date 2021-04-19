Genesis Goes Electric With 265-Mile Range G80

4 Aston Martin Vantage With Genesis G70 Face-Swap Still Looks Properly Handsome

On April 19th, Genesis introduced its first EV model at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, the G80, announcing the beginning of full-scale electrification.

The new G80 promises to offer a decent driving range. As measured under the NEDC standard, the estimated maximum range is expected to be more than 500 km (310 miles). However, based on the South Korean certification system, the maximum driving distance per charge is 427 km (265 miles). The super-fast charging option grants charging from 10 percent to 80 percent within 22 minutes.



The Electrified



The car's 400/800V multi-fast charging system offers customers various charging options. This system uses the vehicle's driving motor and inverter to boost the 400V supplied from a general charger to 800V optimized for the vehicle system, enabling stable and fast charging. Thanks to this, the 800V rapid charging system can be used without an additional converter.



The Genesis sedan also comes with a V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that "enables customers to use electric power of 3.6 kW, which is higher than the level of the average household, making it possible to use electric appliances outside the vehicle with ease."



Additionally, it is equipped with a Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) that can connect or disconnect the motor and the drive shaft according to the driving situation, thereby minimizing unnecessary power loss and enabling efficient driving by freely switching between 2WD and AWD driving methods.



In terms of looks, the electric G80 inherits the interior of the existing version, adding a few elements that differentiate it as a luxury EV sedan. The interior comes with eco-friendly wood decorations and recycled PET fabrics.



