Tiger Woods’ Crash: Pro Golfer Was Driving 85 MPH, Almost Double the Speed Limit

Two months ago, every news channel in the United States was running footage of the Tiger Woods crash on a windy stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the professional golfer was doing roughly 85 miles per hour (136.7 kilometers per hour) in a zone where the speed limit is just 45 mph (72.4 kph). 59 photos



“The primary cause for the collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. Estimated speed at the first area of impact was 84 to 87 miles per hour (135.1 and 140 kilometers per hour), and when the car hit the final obstacle, the speed was 75 miles per hour (120.7 kilometers per hour),” noted Villanueva.



Woods didn’t exhibit signs of impairment, but the accident left him with a fractured leg and shattered ankle. Lomita Station Captain James Powers added that Woods wasn’t tested for sobriety at the scene of the crash, he wasn’t distracted while driving, and that he doesn’t remember the crash.



Lucky to be alive, the 45-year-old golfer may wanna thank his guardian angel, the first responders who brought him to the hospital, and the safety features of



Offered with a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine or the optional 3.5-liter V6 with a twin-turbo setup, the GV80 is properly luxurious right off the bat. The heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging are only a few of the standard features, along with a selection of safety systems that include a center-mounted airbag that mitigates interior impact.



