This 1966 Chevy Chevelle Powered by Nitrous Small Block V8 Isn't Blown

The Chevy Chevelle is rapidly becoming one of the coolest muscle cars to collect. But what if you don't have the perfect model year and engine combination? You start customizing and probably never stop.
This is the story of such a Chevelle. It's the 1966 Malibu model of the iconic coupe, which is nice nicer to look at than a 1965 model, thanks to the V-shaped grille and extended hood. But it doesn't have the right to wear the SS badges, and you can probably tell why.
When stock, the red beauty came with an average 283 (4.6-liter) producing something like 220 horsepower. It's not as bad as an entry-level inline-6, but certainly no fire-breathing 396 (6.5L). However, it's pretty obvious that this isn't any kind of completely stock Chevy.
The guy has owned it since the 1980s and went through seven different engines, yet from what we understand, that metal chimney stack carving its way through the hood has been there for 25 years. How is that possible, has a universal supercharger been invented? Well, it turns out the car isn't even blown; that's just a fancy scoop.
So it's just a 350 small block with a stroker, but you probably still lust after this Chevelle because it's got a sweet sound and a shot of Nitrous. The chassis is also surprisingly stock. Maybe we've become too accustomed to every old muscle car being treated like it's from the stone age. The owner did, however, install a 4-link rear suspension system.
Other than the hood action, the main attraction of this project is the wheels. Those Centerline Auto Drag alloys are going to hit every old hot rodder with a heavy dose of nostalgia. They've been on the car for a while, as has the brake upgrade system.
Before you guys watch the video, we've got one piece of bad news for you. This was shot right after Quarantine Cruise, so all the Nitrous has been used up. But the small block still has plenty of tire-melting power. Not everything needs to have an LS swap or a 700+ hp supercharged setup, and the 1966 Chevelle proves it.
When stock, the red beauty came with an average 283 (4.6-liter) producing something like 220 horsepower. It's not as bad as an entry-level inline-6, but certainly no fire-breathing 396 (6.5L). However, it's pretty obvious that this isn't any kind of completely stock Chevy.
The guy has owned it since the 1980s and went through seven different engines, yet from what we understand, that metal chimney stack carving its way through the hood has been there for 25 years. How is that possible, has a universal supercharger been invented? Well, it turns out the car isn't even blown; that's just a fancy scoop.
So it's just a 350 small block with a stroker, but you probably still lust after this Chevelle because it's got a sweet sound and a shot of Nitrous. The chassis is also surprisingly stock. Maybe we've become too accustomed to every old muscle car being treated like it's from the stone age. The owner did, however, install a 4-link rear suspension system.
Other than the hood action, the main attraction of this project is the wheels. Those Centerline Auto Drag alloys are going to hit every old hot rodder with a heavy dose of nostalgia. They've been on the car for a while, as has the brake upgrade system.
Before you guys watch the video, we've got one piece of bad news for you. This was shot right after Quarantine Cruise, so all the Nitrous has been used up. But the small block still has plenty of tire-melting power. Not everything needs to have an LS swap or a 700+ hp supercharged setup, and the 1966 Chevelle proves it.