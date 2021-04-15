Orion EON Telescope Lets You Peer Into Galaxies Far Far Away With Superb Clarity

Original 1964 Chevelle Was Driven by an Old Lady on Sundays, Parked for 30 Years

1964 is the year that brought us the Chevelle , with the first generation (available until MY 1967) eventually being offered in a wide variety of body styles, including 2-door hardtop, coupe, convertible, and sedan, as well as 4-door sedan and hardtop. 7 photos



Judging from the photos that were included in an ad on



First and foremost, the car was actually purchased by an old lady who only used the Chevelle on Sundays. While this sounds like something anyone would say when trying to sell a car, this Chevelle's owner says this is “honestly” the case, and the overall condition of the car mixed with the low mileage are living proof in this regard.



The odometer indicates only 33,500 miles (54,000 km), and of course, the seller says they're all original. The second reason the car looks so good is how much time it spent in storage. The old woman, who allegedly purchased the car and drove it on Sundays, abandoned it in 1990, so the Chevrolet spent at least 30 years sitting in the same place.



It’s been driven only occasionally since then to “keep the fluids moved around,” the seller says.



As for what’s under the hood, this Chevelle comes with a 283 (4.6L) V8 engine mated to a 2-speed Powerglide transmission, and right now, everything runs and drives fine, they say.



