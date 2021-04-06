Starship SN11 Fog Explosion in Slow Motion Is Like Watching the World End

5 This Rare 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Isn’t the Original American You Think It Is

1 1968 Chevelle Malibu Barn Find Still in Storage, Flexes Mysterious Everything

More on this:

1970 Chevelle Malibu Spent Years Locked in a Barn, Now It Needs a New Engine

The second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle is arguably the best-looking iteration of the nameplate, featuring various styling changes between 1968 and 1972. Cars built for the 1970 model year also came with several visual revisions for the exterior, plus redesigned interiors. 7 photos



Still, its owner asks for $16,995 according to the



The transmission is an M20 unit, which means it’s the four-speed manual. No word, however, on whether or not it needs any work—let's assume that the whole car is in dire need of refurbishment. Meanwhile, additional features include the front disc brakes, as well as the bench seat. The exterior is white, by the way, in case you can’t tell because of all that dust.



Still, you can always do worse when looking for a project car. In February, we found a



However, if you’d like to picture a 1970 Chevelle Malibu that appears good as new, look no further than this Buyers could choose between multiple body styles, although only three (the Malibu coupe, convertible, and the El Camino) were available with the popular SS package. Sadly, this 1970 model, stuck in a barn for several years, isn’t an SS.Still, its owner asks for $16,995 according to the Craigslist ad, which could be considered a little steep for a car that doesn’t drive. Under its hood is a big-block V8 unit that’s said to be “broken” (not a very good term to use), although somebody did get to put 75,000 miles (120,700 km) on it before the car was discarded The transmission is an M20 unit, which means it’s the four-speed manual. No word, however, on whether or not it needs any work—let's assume that the whole car is in dire need of refurbishment. Meanwhile, additional features include the front disc brakes, as well as the bench seat. The exterior is white, by the way, in case you can’t tell because of all that dust.Still, you can always do worse when looking for a project car. In February, we found a 1968 Chevelle Malibu that was in even worse shape than this 1970 model—the owner of the ‘68 car was asking for $9,000, and apparently, that’s exactly what they got for it.However, if you’d like to picture a 1970 Chevelle Malibu that appears good as new, look no further than this 350 ci-powered (5.7L) car from last year. It too was for sale, and the asking price was $33,000. So unless you can restore this particular car back to its former glory for just $15,000 (which is pretty hard to imagine), odds are it's going to be difficult to justify spending that much money on it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.