1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Flexes Numbers-Matching V8 Muscle

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Flexes Numbers-Matching V8 Muscle

The 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 has never been in short supply because approximately 63,000 units were built that year. The A-body muscle car has gained a cult following nonetheless, and the model we'll cover today still features the original big-block V8 engine with 325 HP.



Sold new at Rob Burrow Chevrolet in Barrington, Illinois,



The five-digit odometer shows 59,000 miles (94,951 kilometers) of which approximately 1,000 have been racked up under current ownership. Bear in mind, however, that “actual mileage is unknown.” A Sunpro tachometer with an adjustable redline is mounted on the steering column, complementing the horizontal-sweep speedometer that goes up to 120 mph (193 kph).



Pop the trunk, and you’ll find no rust whatsoever, a vinyl mat, and a full-size spare wheel. As far as the engine bay is concerned, the 396-cubic-inch V8 takes its mojo from a four-barrel carburetor. The seller has reportedly changed the oil and inspected the motor in preparation for the auction.



Located in Phoenix, Arizona, this lovely time capsule is going for $23,000 after three bids. With a bit of luck, the hammer price may cross the $30,000 mark given the overall condition of this bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty car.



Listed on Bring a Trailer at no reserve, the Super Sport is also backed up by the Fisher cowl tag, the owner’s manual, warranty booklet, and Protect-O-Plate. Straight as an arrow from the roofline to the mag-style covers of the 14-inch steelies, the car is currently rocking a replacement four-speed Muncie produced in October 1968. A spare four-speed manual is offered with the car, but the seller doesn’t mention if it’s the original transmission or not.Sold new at Rob Burrow Chevrolet in Barrington, Illinois, the SS is wearing Butternut Yellow over black vinyl for the upholstery. Offered on dealer consignment with a Montana title, the hardtop coupe is currently rolling on 215/70 General Ameri G4S whitewall tires. Power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, faux vents in the hood, dual side mirrors, bright rocker and wheel-arch moldings, and a center console are also worth mentioning.The five-digit odometer shows 59,000 miles (94,951 kilometers) of which approximately 1,000 have been racked up under current ownership. Bear in mind, however, that “actual mileage is unknown.” A Sunpro tachometer with an adjustable redline is mounted on the steering column, complementing the horizontal-sweep speedometer that goes up to 120 mph (193 kph).Pop the trunk, and you’ll find no rust whatsoever, a vinyl mat, and a full-size spare wheel. As far as the engine bay is concerned, the 396-cubic-inch V8 takes its mojo from a four-barrel carburetor. The seller has reportedly changed the oil and inspected the motor in preparation for the auction.Located in Phoenix, Arizona, this lovely time capsule is going for $23,000 after three bids. With a bit of luck, the hammer price may cross the $30,000 mark given the overall condition of this bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty car.

