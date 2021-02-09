Carbon-Yellow Corvette ZR1 Is Hot Enough to Make Bumblebee Retire His Camaro

This Modified Harley-Davidson Sportster XR1200 Looks Fit for Ozzy Osbourne

Time to bow in front of yet another awesome C7 Vette spec, this time an ultra-low mileage ZR1 in Corvette Racing Yellow, with carbon fiber everywhere and most importantly, a seven-speed manual gearbox operating the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8. 51 photos



By the way, there are paddle shifters present, but those are just used to operate the Active Rev Match ( ARM ) function. The latter works by blipping the throttle automatically so that when you downshift, the system automatically revs the engine to match your wheel speed without you having to floor the accelerator. It can also reduce the risk of you locking up the wheels during downshifts.



All 7-speed manual gearbox



In terms of visuals, this bright yellow 2019 ZR1 really stands out thanks to appropriately extensive use of carbon fiber: on the front splitter, rocker panel extensions, Targa panel (car is pictured with a glass roof panel), and the two-way adjustable rear wing. The chrome wheels measure 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear, while the yellow calipers can be seen hugging a set of carbon-ceramic rotors.



Moving on to the Jet Black leather interior, the main thing here is the $10,000 optional 3ZR Premium Equipment Group package, responsible for adding the carbon fiber trim, memory package, sat-nav, audio system, and the heated/ventilated seats. The yellow contrast stitching you see pretty much everywhere was also an optional extra.



Finally, performance, something the



Taking this car out on the track can be nothing but a real hoot, whether you're focusing on precision driving or just hooning it past each corner. The fact that you're also busy shifting gears using more than just your fingers (as you would with paddle shifters/automatic), can also be an enriching experience.

All 7-speed manual gearbox C7 Corvette models came with this function, as did manual sixth-gen Camaro SS and ZL1 cars, plus the manual Cadillac ATS-V.

C7 ZR1 has in abundance. Those rear wheels are getting 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque, courtesy of that supercharged V8 - which, by the way, has only been thundering for 92 miles (148 km), according to the Bring a Trailer ad.

