Minty Fresh 1971 Chevy Suburban Rocks Four Yukon Denali Captain’s Chairs Inside

The Chevrolet Suburban has been around for a really long time, and is now in its twelfth generation. The first Suburban came out in 1935, and the more we progress through history, the bigger it got in terms of both overall size and wheelbase.
Sixth-gen models, like the one here that’s getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, represent sort of a halfway point, no pun intended (six out of twelve generations). Built between 1967 and 1972, these were the last Suburbans that you could also describe as oversized family wagons. Their immediate successor was a bona fide SUV, considerably larger in all aspects.
The sixth-gen came with a single driver-side door, which together with the two passenger-side doors made the Suburban a three-door car. Of course, this particular one is unique for a number of reasons. Among them we count the matte Seafoam Green exterior, blacked-out grille and bowtie emblem, black 20-inch wheels, tinted windows and taillights, powder-coated roof rack and door handles, clear side marker lenses and halogen headlights.
It also sits closer to the road by 3 inches (76 mm), thanks to a drop kit that includes replacement coil springs and shocks.
The interior is equally impressive, featuring better insulation, an Alpine stereo with Bluetooth capability (plus a JVC 300-watt amplifier), four Rockford Fosgate speakers, a subwoofer, a backup camera, cruise control, custom steering wheel, and air conditioning. Then there are the four tan leather captain’s chairs borrowed from a GMC Yukon Denali to go with the wooden center console. Just looking at those seats makes us want to take this thing out on a long-distance cruise.
As for the cargo area, the seller removed the third-row seats (also included in the sale) in favor of a teak hardwood floor with a protective rubber mat.
Power meanwhile comes from a 350 ci (5.7-liter) Vortec V8 crate engine with FiTech Go Street fuel injection. An exact output figure isn’t shown in the ad, but it’s safe to assume this thing is quicker than stock.
The sixth-gen came with a single driver-side door, which together with the two passenger-side doors made the Suburban a three-door car. Of course, this particular one is unique for a number of reasons. Among them we count the matte Seafoam Green exterior, blacked-out grille and bowtie emblem, black 20-inch wheels, tinted windows and taillights, powder-coated roof rack and door handles, clear side marker lenses and halogen headlights.
It also sits closer to the road by 3 inches (76 mm), thanks to a drop kit that includes replacement coil springs and shocks.
The interior is equally impressive, featuring better insulation, an Alpine stereo with Bluetooth capability (plus a JVC 300-watt amplifier), four Rockford Fosgate speakers, a subwoofer, a backup camera, cruise control, custom steering wheel, and air conditioning. Then there are the four tan leather captain’s chairs borrowed from a GMC Yukon Denali to go with the wooden center console. Just looking at those seats makes us want to take this thing out on a long-distance cruise.
As for the cargo area, the seller removed the third-row seats (also included in the sale) in favor of a teak hardwood floor with a protective rubber mat.
Power meanwhile comes from a 350 ci (5.7-liter) Vortec V8 crate engine with FiTech Go Street fuel injection. An exact output figure isn’t shown in the ad, but it’s safe to assume this thing is quicker than stock.