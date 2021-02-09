1983 Mini Kenworth Truck Is a Ford F-150 in Disguise, Chevy on Deck for Power

Although they are at times referred to using the same word, pickups and big rigs are entirely different breeds of trucks. While the former describes the most popular type of vehicle for civilian use today, the latter is all about long haul professionals driving for a living.
There is, however, one type of machine that meets the two worlds in the middle. They’re called mini big rigs and use the platform of a pickup truck mated to a body resembling that of a semi-truck. And here’s the wackiest one we were able to find for our Truck Month this February.
What you’re looking at is officially titled a 1983 Ford F-150 Kenworth mini big rig. The first part of its name is there because, presumably, the basis of the build is a Ford F-150. Then comes the Kenworth-shaped and badged body slapped on top of it, making it look like a dwarf semi with a trucker attitude.
And there’s some hint of Chevrolet in there too, as the engine powering the thing along is a bowtie piece of hardware, 6.2-liter in displacement and diesel-hungry. It is run by means of a 4-speed manual transmission.
So, why would one go for a mini big rig? The answer is obvious. It gives one the feeling they are in charge of an 18-wheeler or something, without the need to go through the grueling task of getting the proper licensing and registration – that’s right, this thing can be used using a regular driver’s license.
This particular truck is, for reasons unknown, not exactly a fast machine. We’re told it can only hit 60 mph (96 kph), but you’ll have to guess that, as the speedometer does not work. And neither does the odometer, so the 46,500 miles (74,800 km) displayed on it may have happened a long time ago.
The mini big rig is for sale on Gateway Classic Cars, going for $33,000.
