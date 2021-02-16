1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Flexes Original Matching-Numbers V8 Power

The 2022 Lucid Air EV Sedan Is Like a Next-Level Tesla

If you’re in the market looking for a Chevelle to restore, there’s no doubt the one we have here is one solid candidate for such a project. 20 photos



The good news is the garage it was parked in wasn’t the worst place for a car to spend over three decades, so it comes with only minimal rust that shouldn’t be a nightmare to restore.



Furthermore, the Chevelle still hides the original matching-numbers 350 V8 under the hood, though the transmission is no longer there.



“The transmission was removed for a rebuild in 1988 and unfortunately never made it back into the car,” the seller explains.



But on the other hand, everything is there and everything is original, so it’s quite a rare Chevelle that ticks almost all the boxes. The doors still open and close nicely, the trunk and the doors still have matching locks, and the interior looks good, though it’s pretty clear it’ll need some fixes if what you’re aiming for is a tip-top shape.



We’re not being told if the engine is still working, but there’s a chance the seller didn’t even try to start it, as the car is currently stored in the same condition it was found, probably to give the buyer the original barn find feeling when they take it home.



The car was equipped from the factory with air conditioning and disk brakes, and it was originally painted in green, something that you can still observe in some small parts of the body.



Parked in the Napa County, this Chevelle can be yours for $18,000, and while that may seem ambitious at first, don't forget this barn find is almost complete and original. It's something rather rare, so if you're interested in the Chevy, head over to the page we linked here to discuss everything with the seller.

