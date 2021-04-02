1983 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Barn Find Spent Almost 20 Years Locked Up

Back in the late 70s and early 80s, the Cadillac Coupe DeVille was one of the most luxurious cars on the road. It was somewhat of a status symbol too, which is why nobody was surprised to see a fifth-generation model show up in the hit movie Donnie Brasco as Donnie’s personal car. I mean, forget about it!
Compared to its predecessors, fifth-gen Coupe DeVilles and DeVille sedans came with higher rooflines and smaller overall dimensions. The goal was to make a lighter car but at the same time more practical, which is why it had more headroom as well as a larger trunk.
Meanwhile, 1983 models like this barn find we spotted on Craigslist were among the last to feature rear-wheel drive, with the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-generation cars all rocking a transverse front-engine/front-wheel drive setup. Not very luxury-like, if you ask us.
Ultimately, the DeVille nameplate met its end in June of 2005, when it was replaced by the DTS, its name being an abbreviation that dated back to the DeVille Touring Sedan package from 1985. In time, the DTS was replaced by the XTS, which then grew even more and became the CT6 after a seven-year run. That, unfortunately, is how the story ends, with Cadillac eventually halting CT6 production in non-Chinese markets.
So, what can we tell you about this barn find? It’s been sitting in storage for almost 20 years, according to the ad, somewhere in the Metter area, which is in Georgia. It’s got 79,185 miles (127,436 km) on the clock (V8 engine), and its tires are all flat, except for the spare. That means that if you buy it, you’ll need to have it towed to its destination. Oh, and it used to be yellow before it was discarded.
The price is a modest $1,750, and the seller is even willing to negotiate further.
