All Original 1970 Chevelle SS Flaunts a 454 LS6 Engine, Just 14K Miles

We’ve seen plenty of Chevelles in good condition lately, but here’s something that will totally blow your mind. And it’s not only because it looks stunning, but also thanks to what’s hiding under the hood. 25 photos



So without a doubt, this Chevelle has been beautifully preserved during all these years, though the seller doesn’t provide any information in this regard.



The original story includes the paint, the chrome parts, the glass, the interior, and even the brakes, as per the ad. And if you believe it’s impossible for a car this old to still have the original brakes, you should get ready for the next surprising bit. This Chevelle has only a little over 14,000 miles (22,530 km) on the clock, and the seller guarantees the mileage is entirely original.



And no, it doesn't end here. The Deluxe interior is untouched as well, so don't be too surprised if the car still comes with the new-car smell inside. All parts are obviously there, and at first glance, there's not a single fix this Chevelle SS would require.



Now let’s get to the most exciting part. What’s hiding under the hood is a 454 LS6 engine developing 450 horsepower, and the owner guarantees the drivetrain “has never been out.” Paired with an automatic transmission, the engine presumably runs just the way it is supposed to run, though no specifics have been provided in this regard.



The only parts that have been replaced on this Chevelle are the fuel pump and a few others, but the owner says they kept all of them and they go with the car.



