“Beach Rally” Mother Hits the Sand in Range Rover Evoque, Gets Properly Fined

We know very well that some places around the world are so alluring you’d be willing to spend days on end playing off-road and rock crawling with your favorite 4x4 until you run out of fuel and human power. But that’s no reason to break the law or bring a vehicle where it clearly doesn't belong.
Areas such as North America’s Moab, Utah region have that particular allure for off-road and overlanding aficionados. On the other hand, the Salento sub-peninsula in Italy is equally renowned worldwide for places such as Porto Cesareo, where the sandy shores recall the Caribbean atmosphere with their low tides and highly transparent waters.
It’s not exactly something that’s legendary for off-road use, though. And it will never be. First and foremost, because it’s dedicated to human—not vehicular—tourism, and above all, it’s also protected by the authorities and part of a National Marine Park.
Naturally, as the video embedded below from local news outlet Corriere della Sera will attest, that hasn’t stopped one Land Rover Range Rover Evoque owner to go for a little beach rally with the premium British SUV. According to the description, the owner was a mother of two children who apparently decided to teach its offspring that breaking the law doesn’t pay off.
There’s no other sane explanation for a hooligan act in a world of smartphone and security cameras. Both captured the shenanigans, and the report mentions that the local residents quickly alerted the authorities. Naturally, now the owner will have to show the children that with great SUVs comes great responsibility, in the form of a €2,700 (around $3,235 at the current exchange rates) fine.
We’re even willing to venture into unknown territory and say the wannabe off-road driver had a rather inexpensive escapade (for our taste) since taking the crossover on the beach not only violated local environmental rules but was also breaking the current health regulations.
And, just as a side note, with that money, they probably could have found a nice 4x4 safari deal from a tourism agency...
It’s not exactly something that’s legendary for off-road use, though. And it will never be. First and foremost, because it’s dedicated to human—not vehicular—tourism, and above all, it’s also protected by the authorities and part of a National Marine Park.
Naturally, as the video embedded below from local news outlet Corriere della Sera will attest, that hasn’t stopped one Land Rover Range Rover Evoque owner to go for a little beach rally with the premium British SUV. According to the description, the owner was a mother of two children who apparently decided to teach its offspring that breaking the law doesn’t pay off.
There’s no other sane explanation for a hooligan act in a world of smartphone and security cameras. Both captured the shenanigans, and the report mentions that the local residents quickly alerted the authorities. Naturally, now the owner will have to show the children that with great SUVs comes great responsibility, in the form of a €2,700 (around $3,235 at the current exchange rates) fine.
We’re even willing to venture into unknown territory and say the wannabe off-road driver had a rather inexpensive escapade (for our taste) since taking the crossover on the beach not only violated local environmental rules but was also breaking the current health regulations.
And, just as a side note, with that money, they probably could have found a nice 4x4 safari deal from a tourism agency...