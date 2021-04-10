The Tragic Fate of the 1956 Chrysler Norseman

2 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Garage Builder Bought It When He Was 11 Years Old

1 1970 Chevelle Malibu Spent Years Locked in a Barn, Now It Needs a New Engine

More on this:

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Parked for 40 Years Is Very Original, Unrestored

The Chevelle SS 396 made the transition from a Super Sport version of the regular model to a stand-alone series back in 1966 before being converted into an option package starting with model year 1969. 24 photos



In 1970, the Chevelle SS was also offered with a TurboJet 396 V8 developing 350 horsepower, and this time, the car was also fitted with several new extras, including improved suspensions.



And if you want to take a closer look at what the 1970 Chevelle SS 396 was all about, the model that we have here is pretty much the best opportunity to do it.



And it’s all because this is a very original



The car has been sitting for over 40 years, as the sellers claim it’s been parked at some point during the 1970s and hasn’t been driven since then.



Most of the parts are said to be original, including the powertrain and the sheet metal, but the listing doesn’t mention anything about the paint, though judging from the photos we have here, it’s all covered and dust and no major problem like rust, hits, or dents seem to exist. But on the other hand, you should still inspect it in person and double-check the build sheet, which by the way still exists, to make sure it’s original.



We don’t know if the engine is running or not, but the sellers claim the odometer indicates close to 87,000 miles (140,000 km), and they’re all original.



As for the price of this Chevelle, over 50 bids have already been received for the car, with the top right now set for no less than $29,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met. Any two-door Chevelle buyer could therefore order the SS 396 package for close to $350, thus getting a 396 V8 engine that developed at least 325 horsepower, as well as a series of other tweaks to set it apart from the rest of the lineup, including the black-out grille with the famous SS logo.In 1970, the Chevelle SS was also offered with a TurboJet 396 V8 developing 350 horsepower, and this time, the car was also fitted with several new extras, including improved suspensions.And if you want to take a closer look at what the 1970 Chevelle SS 396 was all about, the model that we have here is pretty much the best opportunity to do it.And it’s all because this is a very original SS 396 that’s yet to be restored and which still comes with everything in place. At least, that’s what the folks over at Past & Present Motor Cars (pastandpresentmotor on eBay ) explain in a recent listing, as they’re now selling the Chevelle as part of an online auction.The car has been sitting for over 40 years, as the sellers claim it’s been parked at some point during the 1970s and hasn’t been driven since then.Most of the parts are said to be original, including the powertrain and the sheet metal, but the listing doesn’t mention anything about the paint, though judging from the photos we have here, it’s all covered and dust and no major problem like rust, hits, or dents seem to exist. But on the other hand, you should still inspect it in person and double-check the build sheet, which by the way still exists, to make sure it’s original.We don’t know if the engine is running or not, but the sellers claim the odometer indicates close to 87,000 miles (140,000 km), and they’re all original.As for the price of this Chevelle, over 50 bids have already been received for the car, with the top right now set for no less than $29,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.