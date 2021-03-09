1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Is a Rare Original Engine and Low Mileage Combo

The LEF Is for Those Times When a Car Is Too Much and a Bike Not Enough

In 1966, Chevrolet decided to sell the Chevelle SS 396 as a standalone model, but this approach lasted for just two years, as the company reverted the change for the 1969 model year. 25 photos



The 1970 Chevelle you are looking at right here is a testament to those old times, coming with the same original and matching numbers under the hood, paired with a manual transmission. The engine starts using a gas can, eBay seller



As you can see for yourselves by browsing the photo gallery here, this Chevelle comes with some rust, and according to the listing, it’s worse on the passenger side. While the 454 emblems on the sides might cause some confusion, they don’t mean anything for this Chevy, as a previous owner thought they were very cool and decided to install them on the car.



Inside, the Chevelle comes with both good parts and bad parts, and one notable tidbit is the dash, which seems to be in nearly mint condition.



The odometer indicates just a little over 54,000 miles (86,900 km), and it’s believed the mileage is original, which means the car has spent a considerable amount of time sitting.



At first glance, this Chevelle SS 396 is a strong candidate for a thorough restoration, though the price tag might force many buyers to look elsewhere eventually. The seller expects to get around $35,000 for the car, which is quite an ambitious price, given how many fixes are required both inside and outside.



In other words, the SS 396 became an optional package starting with MY1969, and the same approach was used in 1970, when this Chevelle came with a 350-horsepower engine and a series of new upgrades, including a redesigned grille with black accents and upgraded suspensions.

