Unrestored 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Flexes Original Everything, Factory V8

At the end of the day, this Chevelle is a rare survivor, and whoever buys it should have an easy mission to restore it to factory specifications. But on the other hand, the pricing might be a little too ambitious, as despite being listed for auction, the starting bid is no less than $24,900. It remains to be seen if someone is willing to pay that much, but in the meantime, you can check out the car live in California. First and foremost, the GM brand reverted a previous decision and no longer offered the SS 396 as a standalone model but only as an option package, essentially making it available for any Chevelle with a 2-door body style.As far as the engine lineup was concerned, Chevrolet ditched the 327 (5.4-liter) and replaced it with a 350 (5.7-liter) that was available with two different power outputs, namely 255 and 300 horsepower.The other engines on the standard Chevelle were virtually unchanged from model year 1968, so customers could still order the 230 (3.8-liter) and 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder engines with 140 and 150 horsepower, respectively, as well as the 307 (5.0-liter) V8 that produced 200 horsepower.The all-original Chevelle that we have here is powered by the 307, and according to eBay seller johnnycash247 , it’s still the factory unit that hasn’t received any fixes during this whole time.In fact, everything is untouched and unmolested, so this Chevelle is a survivor in all regards. The matching numbers V8 is still running exactly as you’d expect it to run, and everything is still in place, with the car said to be 100 percent complete.There’s no rust on this Chevelle, though some dings and dents are still visible on the body. But on the other hand, there are no cracks on the dash, and the engine compartment too is untouched.The odometer indicates 91,000 miles (146,500 km), obviously all original, they say.At the end of the day, this Chevelle is a rare survivor, and whoever buys it should have an easy mission to restore it to factory specifications. But on the other hand, the pricing might be a little too ambitious, as despite being listed for auction, the starting bid is no less than $24,900. It remains to be seen if someone is willing to pay that much, but in the meantime, you can check out the car live in California.

