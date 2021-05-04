After Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei, Another Tech Company Wants to Launch a Car

We’ve known for a while that Apple is working on a car, and in the last few months, several other tech firms confirmed similar plans, including Xiaomi and Huawei.
And while Hyundai claims Google isn’t currently interested in the expansion in the automotive industry, there’s another tech firm reportedly eyeing investments in the car sector.
It’s OPPO, the Chinese phone maker that’s now exploring various ideas for the auto industry, as the company wants to either build its very own car (like Apple) or be in charge of the software and services powering a new-generation vehicle (like Huawei).
CEO Tony Chen himself is said to be involved in the project, and this is the confirmation the project has been flagged as a high-priority plan, though at this point, a decision on which way OPPO wants to go is yet to be made.
By the looks of things, OPPO executives have already met with some industry suppliers, including representatives of CATL, the company building the batteries that Tesla uses on its electric vehicles. This appears to suggest that OPPO is interested in building an electric vehicle, and judging from the most recent patents filed by the company, there’s a chance it’s aiming for autonomous driving capabilities as well.
So at some level, OPPO is trying to embrace an approach similar to Apple’s, and this obviously isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially because the Chinese company is also competing against the Cupertino-based firm in the tech world and the phone market.
OPPO is believed to already be on a hiring spree these days, and the company wants to poach several high-profile engineers, though it goes without saying this would be rather difficult given more and more tech companies are also eyeing an expansion in the automotive industry.
No specifics have been provided as to when we could expect OPPO’s car to see the daylight, but most likely, the company wants to bring the vehicle to the market before Apple’s EV goes live in 2024 or 2025.
