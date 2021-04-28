Matching Numbers 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Flexes Low Mileage, Needs Nothing

Part of the first-generation Chevelle, the Super Sport model (or SS as everybody calls it), made its debut in 1964 with Malibu SS badges on the rear quarter panel and a 283 (4.6-liter) four-barrel V8 engine under the hood developing 220 horsepower.
And the same original engine is powering this 1964 Chevelle SS convertible that we have here, with eBay seller cjstowing pointing out that the low mileage on the car is original and no changes have been made.
The Chevelle is said to come in perfect condition, so it needs nothing, as everything is working exactly as you’d expect it to work. Unfortunately, no further information has been provided, so it’s hard to tell how come it looks this good after all these years.
So no, we don’t know if the car has already been restored or whether it’s been stored in proper conditions in a garage, so make sure you seek more details should you be interested in a purchase.
But at the first glance, this Chevelle SS looks pretty appealing, there’s no doubt about it. The matching numbers 283 V8 under the hood is still working beautifully, and it’s paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.
The car still features the factory air conditioning and comes with new 14-inch SS Rally wheels, though the original SS spoke hubcaps and tires are still available.
The odometer indicates just a little over 51,000 miles (82,000 km), and given the seller claims they’re all original, there’s a chance the car has indeed spent some time in storage.
Given it doesn’t require any fixes, this Chevelle SS has already caught the attention of the WWW, so the eBay auction quickly received close to 30 bids. The top at the time of writing exceeds $31,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. And if you want to inspect the car in person, you can find it parked in Indian Orchard, Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Chevelle is said to come in perfect condition, so it needs nothing, as everything is working exactly as you’d expect it to work. Unfortunately, no further information has been provided, so it’s hard to tell how come it looks this good after all these years.
So no, we don’t know if the car has already been restored or whether it’s been stored in proper conditions in a garage, so make sure you seek more details should you be interested in a purchase.
But at the first glance, this Chevelle SS looks pretty appealing, there’s no doubt about it. The matching numbers 283 V8 under the hood is still working beautifully, and it’s paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.
The car still features the factory air conditioning and comes with new 14-inch SS Rally wheels, though the original SS spoke hubcaps and tires are still available.
The odometer indicates just a little over 51,000 miles (82,000 km), and given the seller claims they’re all original, there’s a chance the car has indeed spent some time in storage.
Given it doesn’t require any fixes, this Chevelle SS has already caught the attention of the WWW, so the eBay auction quickly received close to 30 bids. The top at the time of writing exceeds $31,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. And if you want to inspect the car in person, you can find it parked in Indian Orchard, Springfield, Massachusetts.