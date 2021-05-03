One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Flaunts Original Engine and Mysterious Bits

5 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Garage Builder Bought It When He Was 11 Years Old

The engine lineup for the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle started with the 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder unit developing 155 horsepower and then continued with a 307ci (5.0-liter) V8 sibling rated at 250 horsepower. 12 photos



The larger options for 1970 were the 402ci (6.6-liter) engines, which this time came in three different configurations with 330, 350, and 375 horsepower, respectively. The icing on the cake for this model year was the 454ci (7.4-liter) boasting 360 horsepower and exclusively offered on the RPO Z15 SS.



The SS was therefore offered with a choice of two equipment packages, namely Z25 (essentially the SS396 but this time using a 402ci engine) and the Z15 (also referred to as the SS454 and coming with the 454 monster).



The car has spent over 50 years with the same family and is currently unrestored, and you can easily tell this by simply checking out the photos. It’s pretty clear the car has been better days and the rust has obviously taken its toll, so a full restoration is the only way to go for whoever buys this



While it doesn’t seem to be 100 percent complete, many of the big parts are still there, and the factory air conditioning system, for example, is currently in the car, though we don’t know if it’s working.



The mileage is as mysterious as it gets, especially because the engine has already been replaced. The odometer indicates a little over 20,000 miles (32,200 km), but the seller themselves claim the actual mileage is unknown.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.