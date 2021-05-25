Bud Moore 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am Nets Less Than Expected

Up to $180,000. That was how much the seller of this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 was hoping to get for the car during an auction that concluded at the end of last week. It failed to sell for that much, but still managed to score an impressive sum.
$143,000 is how much someone bid for it, and the offer was accepted. For the seller, it might not have been an all that bad deal, but for the buyer it sure is a prize.
The Mustang is the last one created for the Trans-Am racing efforts of famed Bud Moore Engineering. It didn’t get a chance to prove its worth on the track, as it was never raced, and that might have counted for something, one way or another, during the sale.
Built to 1971-period correct racing specifications, the Mustang was put together with the help of Bud Moore himself. It packs a 302ci (5.0-liter) engine, rebuilt by Hertel Racing, topped by a single Holley 4 barrel carburetor and tied to a 4-speed manual transmission. The powerplant’s output is rated at 525 hp.
Titled as “the last Kar Kraft Mustang designated for Bud Moore's Trans Am efforts,” the School Bus Yellow machine features a dashboard signed by Moore, the number 15 on the bodywork, and comes with two extra sets of Minilite wheels.
Although no longer around on the racing scene, Bud Moore Engineering will probably forever remain one of the greatest names in American motorsport. Founded in 1961 and shut down in 2001, the team managed to score 63 race wins and two drivers’ championship titles. The team’s owner himself was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.
Considering all these connections, we expect the 1970 Mustang that just got sold to come out on the open market once more in the not-so-distant future.
