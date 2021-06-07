2022 Genesis G70 3.3T Struggles in Drag Races Against Audi S4 and BMW M340i

If you just read into the online hype, the Genesis G70 is the greatest thing since the creation of sports sedans. And they just released a significantly revised model. But is the 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T now quicker than an Audi S4 and a BMW M340i?
The Genesis G70 went into production in 2017, designed to directly compete with the iconic small German sports sedans, like the 3 Series and C-Class. It's related to the Kia Stinger in terms of tech while sharing goodies with the GV70 crossover as well.
2022 updates bring a whole new exterior look, which is very polarizing. The headlights are now split into two small openings, while the main grille is bolder. Rumors talked about a new 3.5-liter turbo with more power, but the top-end engine carried over.
It's the familiar 3.3-liter Lambda with twin-turbocharging and direct injection. The official rating is 365 hp and 376 Nm of torque (370 PS and 510 Nm). In this drag race, the G70 is also fitted with its optional AWD, which makes comparing it to the Audi and BMW fairer.
Of the two Germans, the Audi S4 isn't the one to beat. We've seen enough drag races to know that the BMW M340i is quicker with xDrive due to a combination of having more power, better delivery, and a superior layout.
But the Genesis still struggles with the quattro model, which is puzzling. At 354 hp, the S4 has got less power. It's also heavier. You can find many forum posts and even in-depth reviews which point out that the G70 doesn't launch well. So testers have said the 3.3T is barely faster than the four-cylinder. And it appears the problem wasn't fixed during the facelift.
It's puzzling that Genesis makes a sedan that's intentionally sporty and yet doesn't allow it to launch. We suspect that some part of the drivetrain can't cope with that. Don't get us wrong, it's still doing pretty well against the Audi S4, and we think the interior is up to those "German" levels.
The M340i is the one that really terrorizes it, from normal mode to sport mode and in rolling races too. To decide if the 2022 Genesis G70 is worth picking up regardless of its slight performance shortcomings, we suggest watching the full review below.
