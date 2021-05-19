New Genesis Coupe Imagined With 2+2 Layout

After dwindling sales in the United States and utter failure in the United Kingdom, the peeps at Hyundai decided to spin off Genesis into a sub-brand a few years ago. And after the sub-brand rolled out three sedans in the guise of the G80, G90, and G70, the South Koreans added a little variety to their lineup with a couple of utility vehicles and a wagon.
Genesis won’t stop here, though. In order to attract more customers in the United States and Europe alike, these guys have confirmed a “near-luxury sports coupe” in 2016 by means of a roadmap. The G70 Coupe or whatever it will be called hasn’t launched yet, but on the upside, two cars preview it.
Teasing started way back in March 2016 with the four-door New York Concept, followed by the two-door X Concept from March 2021. These cars and the 2022 Genesis G70 Sedan have inspired our friends at Kolesa.ru to render the all-new G70 Coupe, and the result is - dare I say it - wonderful.
The very elegant grille is flanked by Cyberpunk-esque headlights that are complemented by chromed trim on the fenders, the muscular haunches are emphasized by the strong accent line, and the slim taillights bring the point home. Equipped with summer-only tires and a dual-tipped exhaust system, the design study also features 2+2 seating for extra practicality. Don’t, however, squeeze your mates in the back seats because they'll hate it.
Initially postponed by 2022, the grand tourer is likely going to arrive in the summer of 2022 at the earliest because of the health crisis and chip shortage. The biggest mystery regarding the newcomer is the vehicle architecture, which should give us a good hint about the oily bits (or lack thereof).
In the internal combustion-engined department, the 3.5-liter Smartstream V6 from the GV80 would be a really good fit with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) on tap. As for the EV-only prospect, Genesis may choose between the Electrified G80 and the E-GMP vehicle architecture of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. In the latter’s case, the GT AWD develops a whopping 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet (720 Nm).
Teasing started way back in March 2016 with the four-door New York Concept, followed by the two-door X Concept from March 2021. These cars and the 2022 Genesis G70 Sedan have inspired our friends at Kolesa.ru to render the all-new G70 Coupe, and the result is - dare I say it - wonderful.
The very elegant grille is flanked by Cyberpunk-esque headlights that are complemented by chromed trim on the fenders, the muscular haunches are emphasized by the strong accent line, and the slim taillights bring the point home. Equipped with summer-only tires and a dual-tipped exhaust system, the design study also features 2+2 seating for extra practicality. Don’t, however, squeeze your mates in the back seats because they'll hate it.
Initially postponed by 2022, the grand tourer is likely going to arrive in the summer of 2022 at the earliest because of the health crisis and chip shortage. The biggest mystery regarding the newcomer is the vehicle architecture, which should give us a good hint about the oily bits (or lack thereof).
In the internal combustion-engined department, the 3.5-liter Smartstream V6 from the GV80 would be a really good fit with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) on tap. As for the EV-only prospect, Genesis may choose between the Electrified G80 and the E-GMP vehicle architecture of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. In the latter’s case, the GT AWD develops a whopping 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet (720 Nm).