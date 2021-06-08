This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

Google Solves One of the Biggest Android Auto Mysteries on Android 11

Android 11 was announced many months ago with one big change for Android Auto users, as it unlocked the wireless mode for all devices running the new operating system. 1 photo



More recently, however, the Redmond-based software giant confirmed it actually managed to solve one of the biggest mysteries caused by the update to Android 11.



Samsung’s Galaxy Note20, which is one of the best Android devices on the market, lost the audio on Android Auto after installing Android 11, with users explaining on Google’s forums that apps like YouTube Music and



The problem has been reported a long time ago when the Android 11 update wasn’t even available for the Note20, but in a recent



And it’s all because it introduced a series of permission changes, which means Android Auto may no longer be allowed to use the microphone on the Galaxy Note20 when running in the car.



“The issue began mostly after upgrading to Android 11 because of the disabled microphone permission in the app settings,” a Google Community Manager explained.



“Android Auto relies on Google Play Services permission for audio playback. Prior to Android 11, permissions were by default allowed and no action was required from your end. But with the upgrade to Android 11, the permission is actually moved to the Android Auto App's permission and when not allowed causes this issue.”



So right now, if you're still struggling with Android Auto on your Note20, the first thing you should do is to make sure the app has access to the microphone. Google says it continues to monitor all reports to figure out if this problem is fixed for everybody or a full patch is required. But at the same time, installing Android 11 has also proved to be a risky move for those relying on Android Auto in their cars, as the update sometimes caused issues that not even Google could fix.