Spotify Launches Major App Update With a Brand-New Library

Spotify has announced a major update for its iPhone and Android app, and this time it focuses on the library that provides users with access to saved music and podcasts.
First and foremost, the new library was designed from the very beginning to be easy to use, so the interface is slightly more straightforward, with the most important controls at a one-tap distance.
The music and the podcasts are now displayed in the same place, and there’s also a new grid view that allows you to see a large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art. In other words, you’ll spend less time searching for the content you want to play.
And speaking of searching, well, this is a feature that’s been completely overhauled with this new update.
Spotify now comes with dynamic filters, making it possible to tap the buttons at the top of the screen to see the content listed by album, artist, playlist, or podcast as soon as it matches your search. There’s also a Downloaded filter that makes it possible to play the tunes already on your device, as long as you are a Premium subscriber and can download songs.
Of course, you can also sort the content in a more efficient way, as Spotify has added options to view the audio listed alphabetically, by recently placed, or by the artist's name. Last but not least, Spotify says it has added more control for the available media.
“Choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned for instant access so you can quickly dive back into that work playlist or sleep podcast. Simply swipe right on these items to see the ‘pin’ option,” the company explains.
The new update with the upgraded library is projected to go live in the coming days on all Android devices and iPhones; the new updates will be published in the two app stores.
