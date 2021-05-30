2021 Genesis G80 Aces IIHS Testing, Receives Top Safety Pick+ Award

5 Genesis to Reach Europe This Summer, Three Electrics and Dedicated Model in Tow

Priced Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , the LED projector-style headlights are acceptable, not good, because low-beam visibility is inadequate on the right side on straightaways and inadequate on the gradual left curve while cornering. The child-seat anchors are acceptable as well because the anchors are located too deep in the seats.



The IIHS notes that some of the earliest G80s sold in the United States require a headlight adjustment to qualify for the award, and rather surprisingly for a low-volume brand in comparison to Mercedes-Benz, the peeps at Genesis have notified the affected customers about it. The adjustment will be made free of charge, which goes to show that G80 customers have made the right choice in the mid-size luxury sedan segment.



Also offered with all-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter V6 augmented by a couple of spinny boys, the South Korean interloper tops $62,250 for the 3.5T AWD . Other than exterior and interior finishes, the only extra worth your attention is the $5,400 Prestige Package that includes a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, Nappa upholstery, and 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels.



This value-oriented luxobarge can be specified with a dual-motor electric powertrain outside of North America, but Genesis hasn’t said a word of the Loaded with driver-assist and safety equipment as standard, the G80 shames a lot of luxury sedans from more coveted marques in this regard. Take, for instance, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 that requires a $1,950 package for Active Distance Assistwhile Genesis offers Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning completely as standard.Priced from $47,700 for the 2.5T RWD, the South Korean challenger penned by Luc Donckerwolke of Lamborghini Murcielago fame does have a couple of imperfections. According to the, the LED projector-style headlights are acceptable, not good, because low-beam visibility is inadequate on the right side on straightaways and inadequate on the gradual left curve while cornering. The child-seat anchors are acceptable as well because the anchors are located too deep in the seats.Thenotes that some of the earliest G80s sold in the United States require a headlight adjustment to qualify for the award, and rather surprisingly for a low-volume brand in comparison to Mercedes-Benz, the peeps at Genesis have notified the affected customers about it. The adjustment will be made free of charge, which goes to show that G80 customers have made the right choice in the mid-size luxury sedan segment.Also offered with all-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter V6 augmented by a couple of spinny boys, the South Korean interloper tops $62,250 for the 3.5T. Other than exterior and interior finishes, the only extra worth your attention is the $5,400 Prestige Package that includes a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, Nappa upholstery, and 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels.This value-oriented luxobarge can be specified with a dual-motor electric powertrain outside of North America, but Genesis hasn’t said a word of the Electrified G80 ’s availability in the United States. Rated at 265 miles (427 kilometers) based on South Korea’s certification system, this fellow just isn't up to snuff against the likes of the ever-popular Tesla Model 3.

