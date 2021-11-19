2022 Lincoln Zephyr Is Brand's First Chinese-produced Sedan, Showcases New Design

Lincoln Zephyr, the first sedan made in China by the American brand, has been showcased at Auto Guangzhou. The all-new model is built for the Chinese local market and its goal is to strengthen the company's position on the luxury market in the country.
Lincoln trademarked the Zephyr name back in 2016, and the revival of the nameplate in the Lincoln range was the source of numerous rumors on the matter. Some believed the Zephyr name would belong to a crossover, while the replacement of the MKZ was thought to get it instead.
As Lincoln notes, the Zephyr will be made in China for the China market. Expect it to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. There is no word on U.S. availability for the 2022 Lincoln Zephyr, even though the model was co-designed by the company's teams in California and China.
The all-new sedan from Lincoln comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, Lincoln has not detailed its performance specs, but we should learn more about the all-new Zephyr as the first units get closer to dealers in China.
From a technology standpoint, the Zephyr comes with the new, phase-4, SYNC+ system, which is exclusive for Chinese customers. The unit can get over-the-air updates for the system itself and even for the vehicle.
Drivers will get SAE Level 2 assistance systems like the Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 2.0 and the Lincoln ActiveGlide. Meanwhile, inside the mid-large-sized sedan that has a wheelbase over 2,900 mm, customers will also notice a 27-inch coast-to-coast touch screen.
The gauge cluster is a 12.3-inch TFT screen, but the real eye-catcher is the massive multimedia screen that is inspired by the cosmos and the calming night sky, as Lincoln explains. All we know is that it reminds us of the one in the EQS, but that is an entirely different topic.
To underline their inspiration from space, Lincoln named its human-machine interface (HMI) Constellation, and it features multiple operation modes, while also offering full or split-screen views. Now, isn't that something you want to see in the U.S. as well?
