1967 Shelby GT500 Found Three Weeks After It Was Stolen, It's a Sad Sight

Having your car stolen is one of the nastiest things that may happen to your property, and things do not always get better when it is found if it ever gets recovered. Someone in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had their heart broken on the first week of this year after a thief took their 1967 Shelby GT500 right outside of downtown in the Pearl District.
When a vintage car is stolen, the owner can only hope that whoever took it has not destroyed the locks and will not damage or destroy the vehicle once their joyride is over. The 1967 Shelby GT500 that was stolen from a locked facility on January 7, 2022, in Tulsa, was reportedly worth around $200,000. The sum is nothing when compared to the feeling you get when someone steals things from you.
Having been left without a vehicle many years ago, as well as having my garage broken into a decade ago, I can confirm that losing things you own to thieves is infuriating, to say the least.
The worst part is when you are a bit of a hoarder and are unsure what they took from your garage. Let us not mention the baffling feeling of going to an empty parking spot and discovering that the vehicle you left behind is gone.
Now, after going to the police, it is wise to take a look through the Facebook marketplace, as well as websites where people can buy and sell second-hand items. If you owned something distinctive, or at least something that you can identify, it is worth taking a look at.
In the case of the owner of the 1967 Shelby GT500 from Oklahoma, Tulsa Police received dozens of tips from people about the vehicle and potential suspects. Three weeks after the theft, a 20-year-old suspect was identified and arrested, but there was still no sign of the vehicle.
Fortunately, people have called in anonymously and tipped police officers regarding suspicious activity. Three days later, Tulsa Police recovered the stolen Mustang from its lair after performing an aerial search.
The stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 was in a "very rural area" near Mounds. The same property also had a stolen sedan, as well a stolen dump truck on it, Tulsa Police noted. Two suspects who were also involved in the heist have been charged, but the investigation is still ongoing, and police officers expect more arrests in this case, KoamNewsNow notes.
The worst part is that the GT500 was found to have "a lot of damage." The good news is that its engine is intact, and the gearbox looks to be still there, but that is just a minor joy in a sea of sorrow.
Sadly, the same cannot be said about its body, which was left without a hood, door, and a front fender. The vehicle was returned to its owner, but it will take months to be restored to its initial condition, if not longer.
