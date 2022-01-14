1978 Lincoln Continental Diamond Jubilee Edition Is One Seriously Magnificent Luxo-Barge

The fifth-generation Lincoln Continental is one of the largest vehicles ever produced by a U.S. carmaker, when measured bumper to bumper. As you can imagine, it’s a very luxurious product by 1970s standards, with features and functions that can be considered relevant even today.
This one, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, isn’t just any Mark V Continental, but the Diamond Jubilee Edition. It’s part of a limited edition run built to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Ford Motor Company.
According to the ad, this car is one of a reported 2,557 units finished in Jubilee Gold, with other exterior highlights including the vinyl Landau top, opera windows, special etchings, auto-dimming concealed headlights, chrome accents, fender vents, a retractable antenna, 15-inch turbine-style wheels, space-saving spare and a power-operated sunroof.
Inside, you’ll find gold cloth power-adjustable front seats with matching door panels, a leather-wrapped dashboard and center console, woodgrain trim (on the dash, console and door panels), plus amenities such as cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, power mirrors, push-button AM/FM radio and a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel with woodgrain accents and buttons for the cruise control system.
There are cars on the road today with fewer onboard features than that, and we didn’t even mention the Cartier analog clock, which unfortunately doesn’t work. There’s even a tiny display that shows you how many miles you have left until you’re running on empty. Again, impressive by 70s standards.
As for what’s hiding underneath that gigantic hood, it is a 460 ci (7.5-liter) V8 engine, originally rated at 210 hp and 357 lb-ft (484 Nm) of torque. At the time, this was the biggest engine available in a Mark V Continental, and this one is still mated to its original three-speed automatic gearbox.
In terms of mileage, the car has already covered roughly 41,000 miles (66,000 km) and I hope its next owner will put another 41k on top of that.
