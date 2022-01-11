Rare 1962 Lincoln Continental Shows Why Barn Finds Are Awesome, Mysterious Engine

Customers who wanted a Lincoln Continental back in 1962 had to pay no less than $6,700 for the car, with the parent company also offering a series of exclusive extras, including a 24,000-mile or 2-year warranty.
The production for this model year got close to 28,000 units, and unsurprisingly, most units were born as a four-door sedan. However, Lincoln also ended up making a little over 3,200 convertibles, and needless to say, this means that finding one today is almost mission impossible.
Nevertheless, some people are just lucky, and eBay seller mmdguy appears to be one of them.
As it turns out, they recently came across this 1962 Continental sitting in a barn, and now there’s hope someone else would bring it back on the road.
The photos that are included in the eBay listing suggest the car has likely spent many years in that barn, and of course, it now comes with a series of missing parts, such as the trunk lid and the driver’s side taillight.
As if a rare 1962 Continental convertible isn’t already making this barn find absolutely mind-blowing, the car also appears to sport an engine with really low mileage. While no information has been shared on the engine, a V8 is still there. It’s all dusty, and unfortunately, we have no clue if it turns over by hand or not.
The seller claims the odometer indicates just… wait for it… 6,000 miles (9,650 km). It’s believed they are all original unless the Continental received some engine work before it got parked in that barn.
Without a doubt, this is the kind of barn find that you don’t see too often, and this is why so many people are now trying to get this Continental home. The bidding has already reached $2,700, and with around 1 day left until the auction comes to an end, the price shouldn’t get much higher.
