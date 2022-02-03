13K-Mile 1982 Honda CB900F Features Retro Charm and an Abundance of Chassis Upgrades

During its production run, the CB900F was extremely well-received by the public, and for good reason.
What you’re seeing here is a 1982 Honda CB900F that’s going under the hammer with just over 13k miles (21,000 km) on the odometer. In preparation for the sale, the two-wheeled samurai was fitted with a modern battery, fresh brake pads and a grippy set of Challenger tires from Kenda’s range, while its forks have been rebuilt using top-shelf internals.
Additionally, this sexy thing also carries an assortment of aftermarket accessories, such as rectangular mirrors, shiny engine covers and new rear turn signals. Aside from the aforementioned modifications, the old-school Japanese pearl retains its standard specifications, featuring an air-cooled 901cc inline-four powerplant with dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder head.
When the tachometer reads 9,000 revs, a peak horsepower figure of 95 ponies will be fed to a five-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear wheel through a chain final drive. At a lower point on the rpm range, the carbureted four-banger can deliver up to 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of twisting force.
Ultimately, this whole shebang lets the ‘82 MY CB900F run the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph). If you were to drain its 5.3-gallon (20-liter) fuel tank, the bike would tip the scales at a hefty 514 pounds (233 kg). Now that we’ve covered the essentials, let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point, shall we?
The classic gem we’ve just examined will be listed on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website until February 9, so you’ve got another six days to make an offer if you’re interested. For the time being, the top bid is placed at a negligible 1,600 freedom bucks, though it should go without saying that you’ll have to be a bit more generous to meet the reserve price.
