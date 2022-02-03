13K-Mile 1982 Honda CB900F Features Retro Charm and an Abundance of Chassis Upgrades

More on this:

1 20k Miles Mustang Mach 1 With a Lien on It Is Looking for a New Owner

2 This Mint-Condition 1995 Ducati 916 Is the Stuff of Collectors’ Wildest Dreams

3 1976 Ford Torino "Starsky & Hutch" With 409 V8 Is Not Your Regular Cop Movie Car

4 Revamped 1979 Honda CB750K 10th Anniversary Edition Prides Itself With Low Mileage

5 1979 Saab 96 Spent Its Entire Life in a Barn, Emerges With 4 Miles on the Odo