1976 Ford Torino "Starsky & Hutch" With 409 V8 Is Not Your Regular Cop Movie Car

Introduced in 1968 as an upscale version of the Ford Fairlane, the Torino evolved into a series of its own and a potent intermediate muscle car by 1970. As the oil crisis hit the U.S. and power ratings went down, the Torino lost its appeal starting in 1972, but it became popular again in 1975 thanks to the "Starsky & Hutch" TV series.
With most of the show's popularity centered on the Gran Torino used by the two Southern California police detectives, Ford saw a business opportunity and decided to put a replica of the movie car into production. About 1,300 examples were made in the spring of 1976, all finished in the white and red livery of the TV show version.
The "Starsky & Hutch" package was essentially a special paint option, as the production model didn't get the original car's five-slot mag wheels, larger rear tires, and aggressive suspension rake. And of course, they weren't available with the older 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 with performance upgrades found in the movie car.
The limited-edition Gran Torino was offered with all Torino engines available in 1976, but the 351-, 400-, and 460-cubic-inch (5.8-, 6.6, and 7.6-liter) choices were far from potent during the Malaise era. So it's not exactly surprising that many owners updated their Torinos to get faster rides.
This pristine-looking example is one of those cars. It may look completely stock on the outside, but that long hood hides a 409-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) crate engine built by Coast High-Performance. Complete with Edelbrock fuel injection and an aluminum radiator. There's no word on output figures, but it's safe to say that this thing packs more than 400 horsepower.
But it's not just about a more potent mill. This "Starsky & Hutch" muscle car also comes with increased stopping power via cross-drilled disc brakes at all corners, while the suspension has been overhauled and upgraded. It still has the original black interior, but it also sports aftermarket gauges. And it's also equipped with a removable police light for a final "Starsky & Hutch" touch.
While it's not an original movie car, this 1976 Gran Torino is just as cool, especially with the beefed-up V8 under the hood. And the good news is that these replicas are far more affordable than the movie cars. While the latter can hit the auction block for more than $100,000, the example you see here was recently sold by Barrett-Jackson for $35,200. That's only slightly more than a stock Gran Torino "Starsky & Hutch" in excellent condition.
