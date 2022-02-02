This Mint-Condition 1995 Ducati 916 Is the Stuff of Collectors’ Wildest Dreams

Massimo Tamburini has orchestrated the design process of many wonderful motorcycles, but this has to be one of his best efforts.
A well-kept 916 is among the niftiest machines that a hardcore Ducatista’s money can buy, and it’d be a miracle if you were able to snatch one for less than fifteen grand. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see folks spending more than $20k on these Tamburini-designed masterpieces at auction, which will most likely be the norm in a few years’ time.
This article’s photo gallery introduces a 1995 model with approximately 14k miles (22,500 km) on the clock, sporting an aftermarket solo saddle, Kevlar brake lines, and JH Performance plumbing. Furthermore, you’ll find a selection of carbon fiber goodies adorning Bologna’s showstopper, including new fenders, a composite clutch cover, and a high-end chain guard, among other accessories.
The bike’s cockpit features Fast by Ferracci clip-on handlebars, and they’re accompanied by a fresh set of rear-mounted foot pegs on the Duc’s flanks. About four months ago, the current owner of this sublime Ducati 916 went about replacing its spark plugs and timing belt while the creature’s hoops have been wrapped in Michelin Pilot Power 2CT rubber.
Drawing power from a liquid-cooled 916cc L-twin mill with eight desmodromic valves, the Italian brute is good for up to 109 hp and 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) of torque when pushed to its limit. Upon touching the asphalt, the engine’s oomph can lead to a beastly top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). The ‘95 MY 916 weighs 430 pounds (195 kg) without fluids, and its fuel capacity is measured at 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
If you’ve got oodles of cash at your disposal, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that Ducati’s collectible treasure is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! The bidding deadline is set for Sunday afternoon (February 6), but make sure you’ve got at least 20,000 bones to spare before you get too excited. At this time, the top bid is placed at a very generous $15,000.
