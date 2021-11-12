Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Is the Ultimate Italian Naked, First Hot Bike of 2022

It’s a busy end of the week over in Borgo Panigale, where the biggest name in town, Ducati, unleashed two new motorcycles for the Streetfighter family. We’ve already talked about the new entry-level bike of the range, the V2, but now it’s time to take a closer look at the other extreme, the top-of-the-range V4 SP.
As any Ducati enthusiast would tell you, SP stands for Sport Production, which translates from Italian into high-performance. Ducati says this bike is “the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale.” Big words, we know, but Ducati is known for not using such phrases easily.
An evolution of the Streetfighter V4 S, the SP is 3 kg (6.6 lbs) lighter than its sibling (the new bike tips the scale at 196 kg/432 lbs), half of that shaved thanks to the use of 5 split-spoke carbon rims instead of usual forged aluminum ones. The new wheels also provide a reduction of 26 percent front and 46 percent rear.
The bike’s frame holds the mighty 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that pumps out 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque. A good chunk of the equipment used on the SP is taken off the V4 S, but the bike will look entirely different, in part on account of Winter Test livery that wraps around it. That is a combination of black, red, and carbon meant to be reminiscent of the bikes Ducati used for testing in the pre-season of the MotoGP and SBK.
Unlike the Streetfighter V2, which should become available to customers as soon as next month, the V4 SP should do the same in January 2022, effectively making it the first new, hot bike of the new year. Pricing is not yet known.
Full details can be found in the press release attached below.
