Porsche GT2 RS Boldly Challenges Ducati Panigale V4 S, Just Doesn't Have Enough Power

At the beginning of the millennium, you'd rarely see a stock sports car managing to keep up with a fast bike. If you were driving a highly-tuned vehicle the situation might have been different. But these days, several machines can challenge a motorcycle and even win down the line. Is the Porsche GT2 RS part of that special group of cars though?
Let's face it, the Porsche GT2 RS is a seriously fast car. You've seen it setting a Nürburgring record and you've seen it drag race a series of other fast cars before. But it's still a sports car, not a hypercar. It's not going to win a straight-line acceleration test against a Rimac Nevera or a Bugatti Chiron. So it is rather questionable if it can hold its own against a motorcycle such as the Ducati Panigale V4 S.
The GT2 RS runs on a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that provides 690 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With a 7-speed PDK gearbox, the GT2 RS should be capable of going from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds. The fact that it weighs 3,240 lbs (1,470 kg) isn't going to help in today's race, as the Ducati Panigale V4 S clocks in at just 430 lbs (195 kg).
Sure, the bike's 1,103cc V4 engine only puts out 211 horsepower and 91 lb-ft (124 Nm) of torque, but think of the power to weight ratio. And then there's also the question of how much these two toys will set you back. The GT2 RS is almost 10 times as expensive as the V4 S. But today we're not here to discuss which one of these two offers the best bang for the buck. This is all about straight-line performance.
The Ducati took 3.76 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph), and an extra 4.55 seconds to go up to 124 mph (200 kph). It crosses the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line in 10.62 seconds with a trap speed of 142 mph (229 kph). Meanwhile, the Porsche was 0.43 seconds slower to the quarter-mile. For the second run, the outcome is pretty much the same. The GT2 RS is a really fast car, but still no match for the Ducati motorcycle.
Looking at the telemetry results, the Panigale V4 S improved its quarter-mile time by 0.21 seconds. It was faster to 62 mph and 124 mph, and it had a trap speed of 148 mph (239 kph) for this run. Having warmed up the tires a bit before the second run, the GT2 RS also performed better. But better isn't enough. Maybe if it had an extra 150 to 200 horsepower, the outcome would have been different. They go at it a third time and we also get to see a rolling race, but there's just nothing the Porsche can do to win against the Italian superbike.
The GT2 RS runs on a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that provides 690 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With a 7-speed PDK gearbox, the GT2 RS should be capable of going from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds. The fact that it weighs 3,240 lbs (1,470 kg) isn't going to help in today's race, as the Ducati Panigale V4 S clocks in at just 430 lbs (195 kg).
Sure, the bike's 1,103cc V4 engine only puts out 211 horsepower and 91 lb-ft (124 Nm) of torque, but think of the power to weight ratio. And then there's also the question of how much these two toys will set you back. The GT2 RS is almost 10 times as expensive as the V4 S. But today we're not here to discuss which one of these two offers the best bang for the buck. This is all about straight-line performance.
The Ducati took 3.76 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph), and an extra 4.55 seconds to go up to 124 mph (200 kph). It crosses the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line in 10.62 seconds with a trap speed of 142 mph (229 kph). Meanwhile, the Porsche was 0.43 seconds slower to the quarter-mile. For the second run, the outcome is pretty much the same. The GT2 RS is a really fast car, but still no match for the Ducati motorcycle.
Looking at the telemetry results, the Panigale V4 S improved its quarter-mile time by 0.21 seconds. It was faster to 62 mph and 124 mph, and it had a trap speed of 148 mph (239 kph) for this run. Having warmed up the tires a bit before the second run, the GT2 RS also performed better. But better isn't enough. Maybe if it had an extra 150 to 200 horsepower, the outcome would have been different. They go at it a third time and we also get to see a rolling race, but there's just nothing the Porsche can do to win against the Italian superbike.