20k Miles Mustang Mach 1 With a Lien on It Is Looking for a New Owner

With over 70,000 units sold in 1969, the Mach 1 was one of the hottest cars on the market and forced the blue oval brand to ditch the GT version, which couldn't convince 6,000 customers into buying it.
There are many Mustang Mach 1 replicas on the market, but only the original ones have the 63C lettering in the door data plate. Sure, the SportsRoof, previously known as Fastback, was the most attractive bodywork in the stable and still attracts looks like magnets.
Even if there are some dents and chips in the Indian Fire color, these will be hardly noticeable. The deck spoiler, the blacked-out hood, and the rear window louvers will distract the bystanders. Still, if the future owner wants to bring it back to its shiny look, they will have to spend some cash for a complete paint job in the original Burnt Orange Metallic color. The good news is that the chromed parts, the pins on the hood, and the quad tailpipes are in great condition.
This 1969 Mustang that you see here is just that kind of vehicle. It doesn't even matter if under the hood is the 351 Windsor V8 instead of the mighty 427 Super Cobra Jet powerplant, as long as it is matching numbers. Moreover, the seller says that the car has just a mere 20k miles on the clock. Under the current ownership, since 2018, the seller said that the four-barrel carburetor was rebuilt along with the front suspension, fuel pump, master cylinder, air conditioning clutch, and tires.
Ford produced the Mustang Mach 1 with a choice of four engines, and this version was good for 300 horses. It is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels via a 3.25:1 axle. Don't worry, though. This adorable Mach 1 can spin its 14" steel wheels shod in Goodyear Polyglas tires if desired.
Inside, the high seatback bucket seats are wrapped in black vinyl with red accents. They are complemented by woodgrain trims on the door panels, dashboard, and center console. The owner made a good upgrade with the Philco push-button radio that has been modernized internally and sends the music through new Alpine speakers.
On the downside, this car comes with a lien on it, so the seller's lender will have to be paid off before getting a clean title. This is a serious setback for some people, while others may consider this an opportunity for a better price. The car is put up for sale on the Bring a Trailer website by Arminhage in California, and the auction will close on February 9th, after 10:25 PM.
