Revamped 1979 Honda CB750K 10th Anniversary Edition Prides Itself With Low Mileage

For us, nothing beats a first-gen CB750, but this limited-edition marvel comes pretty close.
After it had been locked in storage for over three decades under previous ownership, this '79 MY Honda CB750K 10th Anniversary Edition was finally blessed with the restoration it deserved in 2021. For starters, the specimen’s 5.3-gallon (20-liter) fuel chamber saw an internal overhaul, while its Comstar hoops received a premium pair of Battlax BT46 tires from Bridgestone.
The front brake was fitted with a new caliper, modern pads, and a rebuilt master cylinder, among other goodies. Moreover, the traditional drum module worn by the creature’s rear 17-inch wheel has been serviced using fresh shoes. Up in the cockpit, you will find hollow-stem aftermarket mirrors and youthful rubber grips adorning the OEM handlebar.
As far as the powertrain mods are concerned, the engine’s carbs and valves were massaged to optimize its power delivery. The current owner went about flushing the motor oil, while the air filter and spark plugs have also been replaced for good measure. In terms of mileage, this special-edition CB750K shows a little over 1k miles (1,600 km) on its five-digit analog counter.
Honda’s classic head-turner is powered by an air-cooled 749cc inline-four mill, with dual overhead camshafts, four constant-velocity Keihin carburetors, and sixteen valves. At about 9,000 spins per minute, the engine can deliver up to 77 horses, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. This force travels to the bike’s drive chain through a five-speed gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The Japanese legend is looking for a new home at this very moment, and you may register your bids on Bring a Trailer until Sunday, February 6. For now, the top bid is placed at about 1,500 bones, but you can be absolutely certain that it won’t be meeting the reserve. The last CB750K 10th Anniversary Edition we’ve seen on the BaT website was sold for $24,000, so make of that what you will.
The front brake was fitted with a new caliper, modern pads, and a rebuilt master cylinder, among other goodies. Moreover, the traditional drum module worn by the creature’s rear 17-inch wheel has been serviced using fresh shoes. Up in the cockpit, you will find hollow-stem aftermarket mirrors and youthful rubber grips adorning the OEM handlebar.
As far as the powertrain mods are concerned, the engine’s carbs and valves were massaged to optimize its power delivery. The current owner went about flushing the motor oil, while the air filter and spark plugs have also been replaced for good measure. In terms of mileage, this special-edition CB750K shows a little over 1k miles (1,600 km) on its five-digit analog counter.
Honda’s classic head-turner is powered by an air-cooled 749cc inline-four mill, with dual overhead camshafts, four constant-velocity Keihin carburetors, and sixteen valves. At about 9,000 spins per minute, the engine can deliver up to 77 horses, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. This force travels to the bike’s drive chain through a five-speed gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The Japanese legend is looking for a new home at this very moment, and you may register your bids on Bring a Trailer until Sunday, February 6. For now, the top bid is placed at about 1,500 bones, but you can be absolutely certain that it won’t be meeting the reserve. The last CB750K 10th Anniversary Edition we’ve seen on the BaT website was sold for $24,000, so make of that what you will.