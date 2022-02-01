This 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Just Sold for $700,000 at Auction

One might expect the 2022 Toyota Tundra to be on the affordable side of the pickup market, and it is, unless we’re talking about charity, VIN 001 of the 2022 Tundra Capstone, and VIN 002 of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro fetched $550,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, over the weekend, and when the gavel dropped, the 2022 Tundra Capstone was at $700,000. Thus, the two brought in well over $1.2 million, which will benefit the Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund.
A first-of-its-kind program launched by the automaker, it supports Team USA’s Paralympic athletes, and to date, more than 430 have received their support, with contributions from all over the country, including Kaitlyn Verfuerth, who joined the company at the event both nights.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would help Toyota auction off a Tundra for $550,000!,” said Verfuerth. “These funds will go directly to help Paralympic athletes train, have proper equipment, and have access to the best coaching. This type of support is life-changing, and I cannot thank Toyota enough for helping me go more places than I’ve ever imagined.”
In addition to the truck, the winning bidders will also receive a trip for two, hosted by Toyota, to Park City, Utah, to support the Team USA athletes competing at the Paralympic Winter Games. Moreover, the engine covers will be signed by chief engineer Mike Sweers, and an exclusive framed print of the original truck sketches, from the marque’s North American Design Studio in Calty, signed by President Kevin Hunter, and exterior designers Chung Lee and Adam Rabinowitz, will round off the offering.
As for the auction-winning trucks, these won’t be available immediately, as Toyota will ship them to their rightful owners, who literally paid a fortune for them, this spring.
