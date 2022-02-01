Unrestored 1965 Chevrolet Impala Is a Perfect 10 with Low Original Miles

The 1965 Impala has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, and it happens for a very good reason. This particular model became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, all after only seven years since its debut as a Bel Air version.
If you do want a piece of the genuine American car culture, this 1965 Impala right here could be exactly what you’re looking for.
In the same family since new, this Impala has never been restored, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it lost the shiny look it was born with nearly 57 years ago.
The owner explains on Craigslist that the car has mostly been stored inside, and this kind of explains why everything looks so good. There’s no mention of any rust on this Impala, and given the overall looks, you shouldn’t expect such metal problems anyway.
In case you’re wondering what’s under the hood, the answer is pretty simple. It’s the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block V8, and of course, it’s running just as good as you’d expect it to run. The seller, however, hasn’t provided any information as to whether the engine has ever been rebuilt or not, but on the other hand, this is without a doubt the original unit that came with the car.
The odometer indicates just 32,000 miles (51,500 km), and they are obviously entirely original.
Unfortunately, the listing on Craigslist lacks many other essential tidbits, and we don’t even get a photo with the interior. In other words, if you’re truly interested in buying this Chevrolet, you should undoubtedly head over to Oak Harbor and see it in person before committing to the purchase.
Of course, the car wouldn’t sell for cheap, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $37,500, and this seems to be a fair price given the overall condition.
