1960 Chevrolet Impala Looks Restorable, Original V8 in Good Shape

Say what you want about the 1960 Impala, but nobody can deny it was a beautiful car. Released as part of the second-generation Impala, the model year 1960 eventually became the best-selling car in the United States with nearly 512,000 units.
Just like before, the standard engine was a six-cylinder with 135 horsepower, but the Impala was obviously offered with several V8 options as well.
First of all, it was the 283 (4.7-liter) unit developing 170 horsepower when equipped with a two-barrel carburetor. Chevrolet, however, also offered a four-barrel version, this time with 230 horsepower, as well as five versions of the 348 (5.7-liter) with a maximum output of 335 horsepower.
Parked in Georgia, this Impala is a project car coming in what looks to be a rather solid shape.
The owner hasn’t provided too many specifics on the vehicle, but on the other hand, they did reveal it needs new floor pans. This isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the floors have most likely been invaded by rust. If this is the case, then it’s probably a sign the car has been sitting for a long time, possibly outside, so don’t be too surprised if the rust has already taken its toll on other parts of the car.
The good news is the Impala is equipped with the factory 283, and eBay seller camcoffee says it’s still running properly. Obviously, it’s hard to tell if this Chevy is road-worthy or not, but the only way to find out yourselves is to go check it out in person anyway.
At first glance, this 1960 Impala seems to be an easy project, but unfortunately, we know nothing about the interior. If everything is still there, then the car totally deserves another chance.
The bidding is underway as we speak, with the top offer at the time of writing currently at $1,700.
