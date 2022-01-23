Two 1962 Chevrolet Impalas, Both Rotting Away on Private Property, Hide Bad V8 News

The model year 1962 introduced rather subtle styling improvements on the Impala, though the most notable change was the debut of the convertible-style roof also available on other Chevrolet models.
The engine lineup, however, came with lots of news.
While the base V8 was still the 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel unit rated at 170 horsepower, its more powerful siblings were ditched for this model year. The GM brand introduced the all-new 327 (5.3-liter) small-block offering either 250 or 300 horsepower, depending on the selected version.
Chevrolet also abandoned the 348 (5.7-liter) and decided to go for the 409 (6.7-liter) installed on the Impala with single and dual four-barrel setups.
These two 1962 Impalas that we have here were born (and still come) with a 283 under the hood, though as you can easily guess by just checking out the photos in the gallery, their condition is rough. In other words, the engines no longer run, and the Craigslist owner hasn’t shared too many specifics to let us know if they’re locked up or not.
The cars look like they’ve been left to rot in a field, and unsurprisingly, they exhibit the typical rust on such an abandoned vehicle.
The 2-door Tuxedo Black Impala sports a red interior, and the owner says it’s complete. This should theoretically make it a good project car for someone willing to give it a second chance, but if the engine is already dead, such a thing significantly affects its value.
The 4-door Impala comes with rusty floors, so be ready for some serious patching.
Unsurprisingly, neither Impala come with a hefty price tag, though the 2-door model isn’t necessarily cheap. The owner expects to get at least $10,500 for it, while the 4-door sibling is a lot more affordable at $5,000. The two cars can be seen close to San Antonio.
