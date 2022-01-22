Parked and Forgotten 1960 Chevrolet Impala Becomes a Rust Bucket, Needs Total Restoration

We all know what rust does to a car that’s been sitting for decades, and unfortunately for Chevy fans, what we have here is an Impala that serves as the living proof in this regard.
This 1960 Impala has allegedly been sitting for many years in the garage that you can see in the pics, though on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready to give up on fighting.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this Impala has become a rust bucket, and its condition seems beyond repair, at least from some of the photos shared on Craigslist by its owner.
However, a full restoration is still totally doable, the owner says, and what’s more, several parts required for the project have already been purchased. In other words, the restoration of this Impala has already been jumpstarted, though this isn’t by any means an easy project anyway.
It makes little sense to talk about the current condition of the interior or the engine, not only because this Impala is such a wreck, but also because the potato-quality photos don’t reveal much about the car in the first place. As it turns out, this Chevy spent the most recent years locked in a dark garage, so the best way to correctly assess its condition is to go to Cleveland and see it in person.
The 1960 Impala was originally offered with both six-cylinder engines and V8s. The standard unit was the 235 (3.8-liter) developing 135 horsepower and making the Impala a head-turning grocery-getter. The base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 170 horsepower, but the GM brand also offered a total of five different versions of the more powerful 348 (5.7-liter). The top unit produced 335 horsepower.
The seller claims they have all the parts to complete the car, and this is why they won’t be selling this Impala for pocket money. You can take it home for no more, no less than $10,000, and while this sounds rather ambitious, you’re still recommended to go see the car live.
