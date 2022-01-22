Exploration Frigates Are the Focus of EVE Online's Latest Special Event

Of course, players who didn’t like the idea from the start won’t suddenly start loving the EVE Online x Dr. Who crossover, but there’s certainly been a surge in players these last few weeks since the event went live, so that must count for something.
Unfortunately, there’s no telling how many Whovians decided to check out the game and manage to get past the steep learning curve. And if the PvE exploration/combat sites introduced with the Interstellar Convergence event didn’t keep them entertain until now, it’s unlikely that the limited-time Abyssal Proving Grounds will make them change their mind about EVE Online.
That being said, regardless of whether you’re a newcomer or veteran of the space MMO, you can now participate in the special Proving Ground event dedicated to tech 1 exploration frigates. Obviously, players who love to PvP will find the event appealing, but this is something that should interest all players who focus on exploration.
Being able to defend yourself when you’re locked while hacking a can goes a long way, and what better way to exercise that than taking part in a Proving Ground event where everyone is limited to using tech 1 exploration frigates. Not only that, but the fitting and implants are restricted to the lowest category possible to give all players equal chances at winning.
Although they’re all tech 1 exploration frigates, each provide different bonuses. Also, you must be aware of each of these ships’ advantages and disadvantages.
For example, while both the Magnate and Imicus are especially good at armor tanking, the former is faster, whereas the latter has more drone bandwidth, which means you’ll be able to fit 4 light drones instead of just 3.
The Heron on the other hand is the most balanced of the four and performs well when it’s shield tanked. Last but not least, Minmatar’s Probe is probably the fastest tech 1 exploration ship and sort of a jack-of-all-trades since it can be fitted for either shield or armor tanking.
Getting the most out of each of these tech 1 exploration frigates is key to success, so make sure that you understand their benefits and weaknesses and use them to your advantage. Apart from being limited to tech 1 exploration frigates, the Proving Grounds event has its own set of rules:
More importantly, this is a limited-time event that won’t last more than a day. CCP announced that the event starts at 11:00 UTC on January 22, and runs for exactly 24 hours, so be sure to make the most out of it if you want to exercise your PvP combat prowess while flying exploration frigates.
Or you can just be exceptionally good at this special Proving Grounds format and climb the leaderboards to earn special rewards. Enjoy it while it lasts!
- Convergent Accelerant and Decelerant Nexuses will be present in large quantities throughout this special Proving Ground
- 100% bonus to turret damage
- 100% bonus to the effects of overheating turrets, missile launchers, tackle modules, repair modules, resistance modules, repair modules, and energy warfare modules
- Remote sensor dampeners cannot be fitted
- Fittings and implants restricted to Meta Level 0 (base tech 1 only)
