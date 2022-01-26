1959 Chevrolet Impala 348 Flexes Everything Original, Needs Nothing But Love

While Chevrolet launched the Impala nameplate in 1958, the actual debut as a stand-alone series happened a year later.
In other words, the Impala needed just one year to evolve from the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air to a separate model in Chevrolet’s lineup. It was mostly the result of the Impala popularity skyrocketing from its very early days on the market, as the GM brand rapidly noticed the potential of this new model.
If you’re curious what the 1959 Chevrolet Impala was all about, you should look no further than the model we’re highlighting today.
This ’59 Impala was born with a 348 (5.7-liter) engine under the hood, and given its general condition, we should obviously expect this V8 to be in a mint shape as well.
As you can easily figure out by just checking out the photos in the gallery, this Impala looks impeccable, though, on the other hand, we’re not being told if this is the result of a previous restoration or not. There’s obviously a chance the car has already been restored, but no matter if this is the case or not, the Impala is still said to be fully original.
Unfortunately, the Craigslist seller doesn’t provide too many specifics on the car, as they just let the photos tell the full story. But of course, some critical information is missing, including the mileage and the possible restoration work we’ve told you about.
But at the end of the day, it’s pretty clear this 1959 Impala is quite a gem, and as you’d expect, the vehicle is priced accordingly. You can only drive this car back home if you agree to pay nearly $55,000, and given its condition, the price tag isn’t by any means surprising.
The seller says the full information will be offered on the phone, so you know what you have to do if this Impala tickles your fancy.
