1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away in a Yard Looks Prepared for Full Restoration

1965 was the year when the popularity of the Chevy Impala reached a new all-time high. It was the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and this just proves Chevrolet’s strategy really worked like a charm.
The GM brand tried from the very beginning to offer a little something for everybody on the Impala, and this is the reason the car was available with both six-cylinders and V8s.
The same for the model year 1965, which was offered as standard with the already popular 230 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder Turbo Thrift. The 10-engine lineup also included a 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 195 horsepower, as well a small-block 327 (5.3-liter) with 250 and 300 horsepower.
Chevrolet also introduced a new 396 (6.4-liter) for this model year, while the 409 (6.7-liter) was available only for a limited time with 340 and 400 horsepower configurations.
The Impala that we have here is an SS whose engine is as mysterious as it gets, as eBay seller carleighjean hasn’t shared any information in this regard.
What they did share, however, are details on the current condition of the car, as the Impala obviously requires some metalwork, likely after sitting for a long time on the side of the road.
The good news, however, is the vehicle comes not only with all the removed parts but also with new ones, so in theory, the restoration project has already been jump-started by the current owner.
It’s a challenging project, there’s no doubt about it, but at first glance, the SS does look restorable. You should be able to better determine the condition of the car with an in-person inspection, with the car currently parked in Louisiana.
The bidding starts at $5,000, and the seller has enabled a Buy It Now price of $9,000.
