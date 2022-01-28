1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away in a Yard Looks Prepared for Full Restoration

More on this:

1 1959 Chevrolet Impala 348 Flexes Everything Original, Needs Nothing But Love

2 Two 1962 Chevrolet Impalas, Both Rotting Away on Private Property, Hide Bad V8 News

3 Parked and Forgotten 1960 Chevrolet Impala Becomes a Rust Bucket, Needs Total Restoration

4 1962 Impala SS Stored in a Container for 40 Years Won't Say a Word About Its Engine

5 1959 Chevrolet Impala Sports an Odd Custom Look, Welcome LS Engine Upgrade