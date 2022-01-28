Wireless Android Auto Adapters Coming to More Stores Because of Course

Motorola announced the MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter earlier this month at CES, and the device is already up for pre-order from Amazon.
The first customers have received the device but given the demand for this small dongle continues to be impressively high, Motorola has decided to expand its availability for U.S. customers.
So in addition to Amazon, the MA1 will reportedly launch on Target.com as well, with Motorola therefore making it easier for Americans to purchase its wireless Android Auto adapter.
The whole thing will happen on January 30, so in theory, customers can order the device from both Amazon and Target and then see who ships it faster. Most likely, the Target launch will happen with limited inventory, but if you’re fast enough, you could secure a device with fast shipping.
The MA1 itself is a small piece of hardware that converts a wired version of Android Auto into wireless. It does this by simply plugging into the USB port of your car, and after pairing with the mobile device via Bluetooth, the device simply launches Android Auto on the head unit in the cabin.
Of course, the idea isn’t new, but up to this point, the market has mostly been dominated by AAWireless, a device born after a very successful Indiegogo campaign. Just like the MA1, AAWireless can also convert wired Android Auto into wireless using a very small form factor and similar functionality.
Motorola’s adapter can be yours from Amazon for just $90, and most likely, the same price tag will be used once the device launches on Target as well.
At this point, however, the shipping times on Amazon have reached a ridiculous point, as some customers are being forced to wait until March or even longer to get their hands on the device. Hopefully, the waiting times will be reduced once the MA1 becomes available at Target.
