Motorola’s Wireless Android Auto Adapter Finally Up for Grabs, Get It While You Can

Motorola’s new wireless Android Auto adapter is once again available for pre-order from Amazon after the device previously showed up online in very limited quantities.
In other words, customers in the United States and Canada can pre-order the MA1 today, though as it happened before, there’s a chance it’ll be sold out quite fast. So if you’re thinking of buying the wireless Android Auto adapter, you’d better do it while you still can, as nobody knows for sure when Motorola plans to make more units available.
Needless to say, given the wireless Android Auto adapter is still in the pre-order stage, it will still take a while until you receive it. However, this is pretty much the only option to be among the first to get their hands on the device anyway, especially as the demand appears to be quite strong right now.
Motorola is the first big name that joins the wireless Android Auto adapter battle that has until now been dominated by AAWireless.
Just like its competitors, the MA1 comes with a very simple design and works as conveniently as possible. You just need to plug the device into the car’s USB port and pair it with your mobile phone. After that, the MA1 does its magic automatically, converting the wired version of Android Auto into wireless.
Needless to say, you can just leave the adapter in the car and therefore enjoy Android Auto wireless every time you start the engine. Amazon buyers are also getting a gel pad that helps keep the device in place when driving.
The Motorola adapter is priced similarly to its competitors, so in the United States, it can be yours for $89.95. The gel pad is included at no extra cost and comes alongside the MA1 adapter itself, the USB cable to connect it to the car, and the quick start guide.
