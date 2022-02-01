Google Confirms Another Critical Android Auto Fix, Users Told to Update

There’s a lot to fix on Android Auto, but fortunately, Google and its partners seem to be very committed to improving the experience of Android users behind the wheel.
And when it’s not working on the highly-anticipated Coolwalk update, the Android Auto team is focused on additional polishing supposed to help deal with the many bugs reported lately.
One of them concerns the audio playing on Android Auto, be it music or any other kind of content. A significant number of users who were trying to listen to music in the car discovered that the audio sometimes cuts off when switching to another app or when receiving a notification.
A 2021 Android Auto update was originally believed to be the culprit for the whole thing, as everything was running properly for these users before installing a certain version of the app.
But as it turns out, Android Auto wasn’t necessarily the one to blame for this glitch.
A member of the Android Auto team said on Google’s forums that the problem has been fixed by Samsung in the recent Android 12 OS update shipped to its devices.
The update in question is actually the One UI 4.0 release that’s going live in stages to Samsung devices out there – it’s based on Android 12, therefore the fix is included as well.
Google seems to suggest that only Samsung users were affected by this glitch, and indeed, someone on the forums says that after installing this latest update on their smartphone, the problem is entirely gone.
The only concern right now is that the One UI 4.0 update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while until everybody with an eligible Samsung device gets this patch. For the time being, however, the good news is the bug has finally been resolved, though it’ll certainly be interesting what non-Samsung users are supposed to do if they come across the same problem.
One of them concerns the audio playing on Android Auto, be it music or any other kind of content. A significant number of users who were trying to listen to music in the car discovered that the audio sometimes cuts off when switching to another app or when receiving a notification.
A 2021 Android Auto update was originally believed to be the culprit for the whole thing, as everything was running properly for these users before installing a certain version of the app.
But as it turns out, Android Auto wasn’t necessarily the one to blame for this glitch.
A member of the Android Auto team said on Google’s forums that the problem has been fixed by Samsung in the recent Android 12 OS update shipped to its devices.
The update in question is actually the One UI 4.0 release that’s going live in stages to Samsung devices out there – it’s based on Android 12, therefore the fix is included as well.
Google seems to suggest that only Samsung users were affected by this glitch, and indeed, someone on the forums says that after installing this latest update on their smartphone, the problem is entirely gone.
The only concern right now is that the One UI 4.0 update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while until everybody with an eligible Samsung device gets this patch. For the time being, however, the good news is the bug has finally been resolved, though it’ll certainly be interesting what non-Samsung users are supposed to do if they come across the same problem.