These Three 1960 Chevrolet Impalas Fight Together as One, Ready for Ambitious Restoration

29 Jan 2022, 23:33 UTC ·
The 1960 Chevrolet Impala is a great model to restore, especially when the project car that serves as a starting point comes in a solid shape.
But what we have here is not one, not two, but three separate 1960 Impalas, all of them supposed to help a brave soul out there put together at least one car that could eventually be restored.

As you can easily figure out by simply browsing the photos provided by the current owner of the cars on Craigslist, none of these three Impalas come in a tip-top shape.

They’re project cars in pretty much all regards, and not only they’re rusty, but all of them are missing more or less critical parts. Unfortunately, the seller hasn’t shared too many specifics on their condition, so for instance, we don’t know if you’re getting at least one working engine as part of the deal.

However, we’re being told they’re all real convertibles, and while they’re being sold as a package, the seller says they could also separate them should a good offer be received.

Judging exclusively by the photos included in the listing, it’s hard to tell if the restoration process is possible or not, but there’s no doubt the cars are in a rough shape. The best way to determine your chances to save at least one Impala is to just go check them out in person.

The three Impalas are currently parked in Pomona, but the seller says they’re also offering shipping to other states if needed.

As for the price, this is where the whole thing is getting even more complicated. The trio can be yours for $30,000, and without a doubt, this is an optimistic expectation given the current shape of the cars. On the other hand, anyone inspecting the cars live should be able to better estimate how much they’re worth, so you know what you have to do if these Impalas tickle your fancy.
