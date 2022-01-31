Mint-Condition 1974 Honda CB750 Wants to Bring the UJM Legacy Into Your Driveway

If you gave me a time machine, I’d head straight to the seventies to catch a glimpse of the revolutionary UJM movement in full swing.
The 1974 Honda CB750 we’ll be looking at today comes equipped with an aftermarket oil pressure gauge, fresh motor oil and a modern battery, while its five-digit analog counter shows just under 17k miles (27,000 km). As of last year, the bike’s ignition timing, valve clearances and camshaft chain tension have all been optimized to keep things running smoothly.
Inside its tubular steel double cradle frame, Honda’s icon houses an air-cooled SOHC inline-four powerplant, with two valves per cylinder, four Keihin carbs and a displacement of 736cc. The engine is coupled with a five-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a drive chain.
When the four-banger purrs at about 8,000 revs, you’ll get to experience a maximum power output figure of 67 horses. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force at a lower point on the rpm range.
Upon making contact with the asphalt, this whole shebang leads to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Weighing in at 480 pounds (218 kg) dry, the CB750 Four K4 flaunts a 296 mm (11.7 inches) hydraulic brake disc up front and a traditional drum measuring 180 mm (7.1 inches) at the rear.
Suspension duties are handled by a set of 34 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Finally, the Japanese artifact can store up to 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice, and its wheelbase is measured at 1,453 mm (57.2 inches).
The untarnished ‘74 MY specimen pictured above is going on the block at this very moment, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (February 3) to place your bids on Bring a Trailer. For now, twelve people have shown an interest in the old-school phenom, with the top bidder offering 6,000 bones to secure this purchase.
Inside its tubular steel double cradle frame, Honda’s icon houses an air-cooled SOHC inline-four powerplant, with two valves per cylinder, four Keihin carbs and a displacement of 736cc. The engine is coupled with a five-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a drive chain.
When the four-banger purrs at about 8,000 revs, you’ll get to experience a maximum power output figure of 67 horses. On the other hand, the mill is good for up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force at a lower point on the rpm range.
Upon making contact with the asphalt, this whole shebang leads to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Weighing in at 480 pounds (218 kg) dry, the CB750 Four K4 flaunts a 296 mm (11.7 inches) hydraulic brake disc up front and a traditional drum measuring 180 mm (7.1 inches) at the rear.
Suspension duties are handled by a set of 34 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Finally, the Japanese artifact can store up to 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice, and its wheelbase is measured at 1,453 mm (57.2 inches).
The untarnished ‘74 MY specimen pictured above is going on the block at this very moment, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (February 3) to place your bids on Bring a Trailer. For now, twelve people have shown an interest in the old-school phenom, with the top bidder offering 6,000 bones to secure this purchase.