Alfa Romeo 164 Quadrifoglio Might Be a Future Classic, for Sale With No Reserve

Here is something you do not see every day, an Alfa Romeo 164. This example comes with a 3.0-liter V6 Busso engine, and it is for sale at auction. Moreover, this Rosso Alfa-painted example was listed with no reserve on Bring a Trailer.
It is an MY1995 vehicle, which means that it is the last model year for the 164 in the U.S. at the time, as Alfa Romeo retired from the American market that year, only to return many years later.
The bids for this 1995 Alfa Romeo 164 Quadrifoglio have reached $4,000 as of writing, which is not that much if you consider its condition and documentation, but there are still six days left until the auction ends.
The seller notes the fact that the vehicle still has its manufacturer's literature, as well as its original window sticker, service records, tool kit, as well as a clean CarFax report.
The title is in the owner's name, and the vehicle is currently located in Dallas, Texas. However, it was originally sold in Oklahoma, then spent time in Missouri, Maryland, and eventually, in the Lone Star State.
According to the sale ad, it has received a service for its air conditioning system, which is essential in Texas heat, as well as an oil change and a replacement of its axle-shaft boots. As usual with Bring a Trailer, there are photos of the car from all angles, and even images of its underside.
The exterior looks better than expected for a vehicle of this age, and the 164 has managed to retain all its ornaments and body cladding, which denotes that its owners did look after it. Mind you, the body is not perfect, as there are a few paint chips here and there, but there is no visible rust, at least not in the photos attached to the listing.
It is worth noting that its previous owners managed to stick to the original head unit, as well as maintain its leather upholstery in what appears to be a good condition.
Bonus points should be provided for managing to hold on to what might as well be the original floor mats, which have miraculously stood the test of time, if they were used all along. A quick look through the advertisement's photo gallery will show that the vehicle has already won a few awards at different car shows, which means that others have appreciated its condition.